CDC reports 67 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials are reporting 67 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 643,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 920 cases since Thursday, Oct. 28.

At this point, officials believe there are 6,205 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 11,318 deaths as of Wednesday. Officials say that’s 67 additional deaths from Thursday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 506 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 18 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.32 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.96 million have completed the series.