Editor’s note: The OSDH sent out an updated release with an updated daily count.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although deaths connected to COVID-19 continue to climb, state health leaders say the number of people with active cases of the virus is going down.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 988,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,253 cases since Wednesday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 76,107 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,481 deaths as of

Thursday. That’s 69 additional deaths from Wednesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,994 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 80 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced that it is pausing COVID-19 testing at its Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus from Wednesday Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 4 due to inclement weather.