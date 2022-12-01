OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting dozens of additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,225,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 8,172 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 5,606 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,271 deaths, which is an increase of 70 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 207 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 12 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.