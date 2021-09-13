CDC reports 70 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 70 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 584,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 7,380 cases since Friday, Sept. 10. In breaking down that number, officials say they recorded 2,903 new cases on Saturday, and 2,588 new cases on Sunday.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,358 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 9,566 deaths as of Monday. That’s a jump of 70 new deaths since Friday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 1,456 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 31 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.1 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.76 million have completed the series.

