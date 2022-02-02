OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 983,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 4,588 cases since Tuesday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 88,354 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,412 deaths as of

Wednesday. That’s 71 additional deaths from Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,980 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 79 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.68 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.14 million have completed the series.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced that it is pausing COVID-19 testing at its Southern Oaks Health and Wellness Campus from Wednesday Feb. 2 to Friday, Feb. 4 due to inclement weather.