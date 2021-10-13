CDC reports 72 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts are reporting 72 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 629,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,218 cases since Tuesday, Oct. 12.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,379 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,795 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 72 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers were released.

Officials say there were 788 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 21 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.27 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.92 million have completed the series.