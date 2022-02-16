OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control say dozens of additional COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,010,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,047 cases since Tuesday.

At this point, officials believe there are 14,994 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,152 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 73 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,145 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 58 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.