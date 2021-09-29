CDC reports 76 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 76 new deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 611,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,500 cases since Tuesday, Sept. 28.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,959 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,208 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,045 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 24 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.