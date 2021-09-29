CDC reports 76 new COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Single Coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and 76 new deaths in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 611,885 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 1,500 cases since Tuesday, Sept. 28.

At this point, officials believe there are 11,959 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 10,208 deaths as of Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,045 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 24 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.2 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 1.84 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter