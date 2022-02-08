OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The latest data from health officials in Oklahoma appears to show COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing across the state.

On Tuesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 998,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an increase of 986 cases since Monday’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 47,301 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 13,672 deaths as of

Tuesday. That’s 78 additional deaths from Monday’s numbers.

Officials say there were 1,696 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 67 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.73 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.18 million have completed the series.