OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reporting an additional 84 deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,128,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 11,852 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 20,663 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 16,336 deaths, which is an increase of 84 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 384 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 35 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.83 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.28 million have completed the series.