OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting a holiday hippo jubilee to celebrate 70 years of the iconic “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” song, and you’re invited!

“We are very excited to be welcoming back Okie native Gayla Peevy, the singer of the beloved holiday song ‘I Want A Hippopotamus for Christmas,’ to the OKC Zoo to celebrate 70 amazing years of her song and an amazing connection between the Zoo and Gayla,” said the OKC Zoo.

There will be a special sing-a-long and meet-and-greet with Gayla!

There will also be hot chocolate and cookies while supplies last.

Event activities are free with general Zoo admission.

The event will be held November 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Love’s Pachyderm at the zoo.