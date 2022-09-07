SPIRO, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans are encouraged to celebrate the Autumnal Equinox at the Spiro Mounds.

On Sept. 22, archaeologists will lead three separate walks through the American Indian mound site.

During the walk, guests will learn about the types of mounds, why they were created, and why some of the mounds are lined up for the solstice and equinox sunsets.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center Manager Dennis Peterson will also discuss the history of excavations, Native ceremonies, and stories of unusual happenings associated with the mounds.

The walks will be held at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.

There is a $5 fee for adults and $3 for children in addition to the regular daily admission fee. Payment can be made by cash or check, but credit cards are not accepted.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only pre-European contact American Indian site open to the public in Oklahoma.