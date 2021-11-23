Celebrate Chanukah in Oklahoma City at ‘Scissortail Lights’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s Chabad Community Center for Jewish Life and Learning will host a community Hanukkah event to kick off the holiday at Scissortail Park Sunday evening.

The Scissortail Lights event will start at 5 p.m. Nov. 28.

The program is free, family friendly, and open to the public.

“At a time such as this, when we are bombarded with negative and divisive news, now more than ever we can all benefit from the Menorah’s message of the victory of light over darkness; an uplifting message greatly needed today,” said Nechoma Goldman, Co-Director of the Center.

The evening will include a15-foot menorah lighting, musical performance by Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road, a fire and light show, traditional foods, treats for children, holiday blessings, Dreidel Man, and more.

“A little bit of light can dispel a great deal of darkness,” quotes Rabbi Ovadia Goldman, Chabad’s Co-Director. “We are thrilled to bring the light and warmth of the Chanukah lights to the entire community, with the help of our good friends Jasmine and Melvin Moran and Asbury Wellness Pharmacy.”

The Center will be joined by Senator James Lankford, Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, OKC Mayor David Holt, Chief of Police Wade Gourley and other civic leaders at the annual event.