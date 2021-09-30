Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with delicious limited-time donut

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Donut lovers are able to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a delicious treat.

Dunkin’ has released its new Dulce De Leche Donut at participating restaurants throughout Oklahoma City.

“Dunkin’ is proud to be able to share in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and honor our Hispanic guests with this special sweet treat!” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field marketing Manager. “This month is a special time to recognize the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans on our society and we can’t wait for our guests to celebrate alongside us all month long.”

The limited-time donut features Dunkin’s classic yeast donut shell and Dulce De Leche filling tossed in powdered sugar.

It is available through Friday, Oct. 15 at participating restaurants throughout Oklahoma City.