OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Indigenous Peoples Day is Oct. 9, and Oklahoma City is celebrating at the First Americans Museum (FAM) for the third year in a row.

Celebrate Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations and Indigenous communities Monday, October 9, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Museum gallery admission will be $5 – or free if you wear the official Indigenous Peoples Day t-shirt to the event.

The day will begin with an Opening Round Dance in the courtyard, OKC Mayor David Holt will give remarks at 1 p.m. and there will be activities all around the FAM grounds throughout the day.

FAM’s Arbor Café, Thirty Nine Restaurant and the FAMstore will all be open during the event.

Courtyard

10 a.m. Opening Round Dance

10:30 Moore Public Schools Dance Troupe

11 a.m. Comedian Zeb Nofire

11:30 Lunch Break

1 p.m. Mayor’s Remarks

1:30 p.m. Non-Contest Dance Specials

3:30 p.m. St. Fill Apache Fire Dancers

Festival Plaza and Stickball Field

All Day Archery, Art Activities, Food Trucks, Mound Walk

11a.m. Adult Stickball Exhibitions

Noon Caddo Cultural Club Dances

1:30 p.m. Folklor Guatamalteco Q’anil OKC

2 p.m. Chickasaw Nation Stomp Dancers

2 p.m. Youth Stickball Games | Registration Required, sticks provided

3 p.m. Grupo Folklorico Maya Balam Quitze

FAM Xchange

All Day Chef Loretta’s Garden Soft Opening, OKC ZOObaru

FAM Five Moons Theater

10 a.m. Indigenous short films presented by deadCenter and Reel Indigenous

2:30 p.m. Matriarch Panel Discussion on Food Sovereignty

Parking at FAM is limited and reserved for elders, people with disabilities and pregnant visitors or those with young children.

Overflow parking with shuttles are available for $10 at Crooked Oak Public Schools on Eastern and SE 15th. Proceeds go to Crooked Oak athletic programs.

Learn more and buy your gallery tickets on the FAM website.