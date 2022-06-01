OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What better way to kick off a Friday than with a doughnut?

Dunkin’ announced that it is celebrating National Donut Day on Friday, June 3 by giving customers a special deal.

Guests can celebrate by purchasing their favorite drink. In return, they will receive a free classic doughnut of their choice. Classic doughnuts include glazed, powdered, jelly-filled, Boston Kreme, Cornbread Donut, and more.

Organizers say you should make sure your Dunkin’ location is participating in the promotion.