OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is National Margarita Day, and several restaurants are allowing you to celebrate in style.

Chelino’s Mexican Restaurant is offering $5 House Margaritas at participating locations. Customers can get any flavor frozen or on the rocks. The offer is only available for dine-in customers.

Chilis Grill & Bar is offering $5 premium margaritas all day on Feb. 22. Guests can get a Tequila Trifecta, Grand Romance, and Straw Eddy ‘Ritas and keep the cup.

Chuy’s is kicking off National Margarita Day by allowing customers to upgrade any margarita to a grande for just $2 more and keep the giveaway cup.

Also, Chuy’s is serving ‘The Rock’s Spicy ‘Rita,’ which was made with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s 100% Blue Agave tequila, Teremana Blanco, infused with jalapenos and served with fresh lime juice and pineapple juice on the rocks. The company says it will only be served this week.

Mama Roja is kicking off National Margarita Day with $5 margaritas. Customers can choose from Dulce Vida Blanco, Grapefruit, Lime, or Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila.

On the Border is celebrating with $5 house margaritas and $0.99 meltdowns. It is available for dine in only at participating locations.

Ted’s is celebrating with $4 Cafe Margs all day on Feb. 22. You can order it either on the rocks or frozen.

The Fried Taco is offering specialty margaritas for $7 all day, including the pina colada margarita.

Trompudo’s Tacos is offering $5 house margaritas all day. The promotion is not available for to-go margaritas.