OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Museums Week is setting the bar to raise awareness on the cultural, economic and educational value that art museums, historical societies, historic sites, zoos, aquariums, science centers, botanical gardens, historic houses, natural history museums, children’s museums, heritage centers, living history museums, and tribal cultural centers and museums have on our state and our world.

The week has been proclaimed by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma, as the celebration is set to once again celebrate all Oklahoma museums and cultural organizations during Oklahoma Museums Week March 12-18, 2023.

According to the the Oklahoma Museums Association website, the organization will lead an online conversation by featuring a hashtag and theme for each day of the week. In a series of hashtags on social media, OMA is elevating and celebrating the diverse museum community.

OMA also will be reaching out to all Oklahoma legislators during the Museums Week to let them know what museums and cultural institutions are in their district.

Hashtag Schedule

Sunday, March 12 #OnlyInOK & #OklahomaMuseumsWeek

Monday, March 13 #ArtandCultureInOK & #OklahomaMuseumsWeek

Tuesday, March 14 #InteractiveInOK & #OklahomaMuseumsWeek

Wednesday, March 15 #BehindTheScenesInOK & #OklahomaMuseumsWeek

Thursday, March 16 #ExploringInOK & #OklahomaMuseumsWeek

Friday, March 17 #PastPresentAndFutureInOK & #OklahomaMuseumsWeek

Saturday, March 18 #MakingADifferenceInOK & #OklahomaMuseumsWeek

Participants can join the online conversation using the hashtag #OklahomaMuseumsWeek along with an additional different hashtag for each day of the week that helps promote community museums across the state.

For more information about the Oklahoma Museums Week visit here.