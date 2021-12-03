Celebrate the holidays at Frontier City with ‘Holiday in the Park’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s largest theme park is getting in the holiday spirit with its ‘Holiday in the Park.’

Frontier City is celebrating the holidays with twinkling lights, festive entertainment, merry treats, and family rides at ‘Holiday in the Park.’

Visitors can get warmed up next to wood-burning fire pits and treat themselves to delicious s’mores and hot chocolate.

Organizers say there will be Instagrammable photo opportunities and four immersive festive wonderlands like Candy Cane Lane, Merry Mistletoe, winter Wonderland, and Gingerbread Village.

This year, Special Olympics will be the beneficiary of Frontier City’s ‘Holiday Friend’ plush toy campaign.

Frontier City is also teaming up with several organizations like the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Young Women’s Christian Association.

Guests who donate six non-expired, non-perishable food items and/or new or gently used household items on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 will receive discounted admission into Holiday in the Park.

