Celebrate Valentine’s Day with exclusive ‘Lovebirds’ box set

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to spend a night in with your love bird this Valentine’s Day, you will not want to miss an exclusive deal from the Oklahoma Zoological Society.

ZOOfriends is releasing an exclusive animal adoption package just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Lovebirds’ box sets are the perfect gift for any zoo lover who wants to drink delicious wine, eat chocolate and support the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The “Lovebirds Adoption Box” includes: two plush macaws, a pre-curated bottle of wine, two custom wine tumblers, a limited-edition blanket, a box of chocolates, a personalized elephant painting from the Oklahoma City Zoo’s elephant herd, a conservation fact card, and 2 vouchers for $10 off a behind-the-scenes Wild Encounters experience. In addition, each gift set comes equipped with a unique Valentine’s Day card and decorated box.

“Lovebirds” boxes are limited to 175 sets and will be sold to adults 21+ for $120/box for ZOOfriends members, in-person or at zoofriends.org/love-birds.