WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Weatherford and the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is celebrating the opening of the new airport terminal at the Thomas P. Stafford Airport.

The public is invited to celebrate the spirit of aviation with Gen. Thomas Stafford and Sen. James Inhofe at the Weatherford Stafford Airport. The event will celebrate the accomplishments of the greater western Oklahoma aviation and aerospace community through the dedication of this new addition to the Weatherford Stafford Airport and Stafford Air and Space Museum campus.

Celebration invitation. Image courtesy Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

The free event and program will be held in the Stafford Air and Space Museum Stealth Gallery. After the celebration, attendees are invited to the new airport terminal building for the ribbon cutting and a tour of the facility.

The celebration is Tuesday, November 22, from 1-3 p.m. at Thomas P. Stafford Airport at 3000 Logan Rd., Weatherford, OK 73096.

To register for the event, follow this link.