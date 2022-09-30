YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A family-oriented event that celebrates the western history of the famous Chisholm Trail is coming to Yukon.

The annual Chisholm Trail Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mollie Spencer Farm, 1001 Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon.

Cattle traveling along the Chisholm Trail regularly crossed the Mollie Spencer Farm, making it the perfect location for the festival.

The festival is filled with living history re-enactors of the Old West, a variety of food trucks, gunfights, craft booths, chuck wagons, and the Kids Korral.

There will also be an appearance by the 1st Infantry Division Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. The guard will present three demonstrations at the festival; at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit the city’s website.