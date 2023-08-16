OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An iconic British chef is set to debut a new restaurant coming to Oklahoma City.

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay has confirmed that a new location will be headed to the metro this fall called “Ramsay’s Kitchen.”

The location is scheduled to be in Chisholm Creek along Memorial Road near Western. Among the menu items will be his tv famous fish and chips along with beef wellington and sticky toffee pudding.

The proposed restaurant location is set to have both indoor and outdoor dining.

No word on the exact opening date.






