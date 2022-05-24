OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/OKCTalk.com) – A celebrity chef is setting his sights on Oklahoma City.

OKCTalk.com reports that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is planning an English pub and restaurant on the lake at Chisholm Creek.

The site reports that Gordon Ramsey Pub & Grill has filed plans to build a restaurant on the lot just south of Razzoo’s. It will feature an expansive indoor dining area with a covered patio.

The restaurant typically features a vintage-inspired bar with dozens of beers on tap, and Ramsey’s take on English pub food.

This is expected to be the third location for the concept. The other two are located in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.