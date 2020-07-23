Census Bureau asking Oklahomans to respond amid low response rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are reminding Oklahomans to respond to the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau reports that Oklahoma a has a 56.8% response rate compared to 2010’s final rate of 62.3%.

OKC currently has a self-response rate of 60.6% compared to 62% nationally.

It’s a nationwide trend believed to be pandemic-related, but officials say because of COVID-19 it’s more important now than ever to make sure you and your family are counted.

“If you’re driving on the highways, you send your children to school, you take advantage of any of the programs that are out there, then you actually have benefited from the Census,” said Cathy Lacey, regional director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lacey says many don’t realize the importance of the Census, which is the why national, state and local leaders are doing their part to ensure you’ve filled out your form.

The Census provides data on the needs of your local community for the next decade and can help bring in billions of federal dollars based on counts.

It’s something important, especially during a global pandemic.

“As we look at our situation today, especially the school situation and healthcare, is the big thing that’s going on right now,” Lacey said. “People are really focused on their personal safety, not really thinking about the 2020 Census, which is, of course, all I seem to think about.”

She is hoping others will now think about it, too.

The Census Bureau had to shift the timing of the Census and adjust traditional practices like door-knocking due to the pandemic.

Officials acknowledge the data will likely be different this year.

Due to the pandemic, the deadline has been extended to October 31.

You can complete the Census by mail, online at https://my2020census.gov/ or by phone at (844)330-2020.

