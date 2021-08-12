CENSUS: Oklahoma City gained at least 100,000 people since 2010 – one of only 14 cities to do so

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City saw one of the nation’s the largest population gains in the last century with more than 100,000 new residents added to the population from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Only 14 cities in the U.S. saw such population increases in that time, according to the data.

US Census map showing cities with the largest population growth from 2010-2020
Provided by the U.S. Census Bureau

The cities with population gains of more than 100,000 include:

  • Austin
  • Charlotte
  • Columbus
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Fort Worth
  • Houston
  • Jacksonville
  • Los Angeles
  • New York
  • Oklahoma City
  • Phoenix
  • San Antonio
  • Seattle

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, OKC’s population increased from 579,999 in 2010 to 681,054 in the newest census data – that’s an increase of 101,055!

Census officials say the cities with the largest population gains this decade were New York – up more than 600,000 – and Houston – up just over 200,000.

The only top 5 most populous city to not gain over 100,000 new residents is Chicago.

