Census takers heading to Oklahoma homes soon to help families fill out survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you haven’t already filled out the U.S. Census, organizers say Census takers will soon be visiting homes of families who have not responded.

Census data is used to determine every state’s representation in Congress. It is also used to determine how billions of dollars in federal funding will be dispersed. That money is then used by communities for emergency services, schools, roads, healthcare facilities, and more.

The Census Bureau is beginning to follow up with some households in Oklahoma that have not yet self-responded to the 2020 Census.

Starting July 16, non response follow up operations will begin in the 22 Oklahoma counties served by the Oklahoma City Area Census Office.

Organizers say Census takers will be wearing masks and are trained in social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance. They will record the household’s responses on a Census Bureau issued device.

Census takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the Denver/Dallas Regional Census center at (800) 852-6159.

The two other Area Census Offices in Oklahoma, Tulsa and Norman, will begin non response follow up operations in a few weeks.

An additional reminder postcard will be sent to households that haven’t yet responded to the Census. It is scheduled to arrive between July 22 and July 28. Responding now minimizes the need for census takers to visit homes to collect responses in person.

The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or in 12 other languages, or by mail using the paper questionnaire that was delivered in the mail.

