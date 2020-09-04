Census workers to go door-to-door in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you still haven’t filled out your 2020 Census, you may soon get a visit from a local Census taker.

“I know there are a lot of distractions. People are concerned about what’s going on with the pandemic and other parts of our country, and I can understand that the Census may not rank very high in their list of priorities,” said Dennis Johnson, a Deputy Regional Director for the Census Bureau.

It may not be your top concern right now, but it is a top priority for those who are part of the 2020 US Census Bureau.

Johnson says in Oklahoma, 60% of people filled out their Census on their own.

Another 20 percent was gathered from knocking on doors.

They’ve got another 20 percent to track down and say they’re confident they’ll get it done by the end of September.

“100% is truly our goal, does that mean that we talk to everyone and every household? Not necessarily. If someone happens to be away from home for an extended period, may not have had the opportunity to respond, we may not be able to talk to them but we will talk to someone who’s knowledgeable about that household,” Johnson said.

Workers have had to make a lot of changes this year due to COVID-19.

All 2,500 workers in Oklahoma will wear masks, and stand 6-feet away from the front door. They’ll carry gloves, and hand sanitizer.

“Our folks are not intending to come inside. They will do this from six feet from the front door, so there really needs to be no concern on the part of the resident as far as COVID-19 is concerned,” said Johnson.

Johnson says with the online format, more people have responded quicker this year than the 2010 Census.

“In a way, the pandemic has allowed us to collect that information in an extremely safe and quick way,” he said.

They say not only do they want to ensure physical safety, but they’ll also keep your information safe.

“No one is going to use it for any purposes that could harm you in any way,” said Johnson.

To fill out your Census, visit the Census website.

