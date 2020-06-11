Center of Family Love moving annual gala online to prevent spread of COVID-19

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization that helps individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities is changing its annual fundraiser in order to follow COVID-19 precautions.

The Center of Family Love says it is taking its 7th Annual Gift of Love Gala online with a new virtual live stream telethon event.

“While we are heartbroken that we are unable to celebrate our residents and supporters with a physical gala, we are thrilled to provide an online platform for our residents to shine and show the world who they truly are,” said CFL President and CEO Debbie Espinosa.

Patti C., a resident at the center, will be making history as the first intellectually disabled individual to co-host an event of this magnitude for the organization.

“I feel pretty proud to be the host,” said Patti C. “This is a good place to live. I have fun here, and I get to do things here that I didn’t get to do at my home. I like my friends, and I know God put me at the center because he wants me to help others.”

To participate, guests must complete the free online registration. All registered guests will automatically receive a chance to win a Big Green Egg Grill, a deep freezer, and a locally harvested quarter side of beef.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Our primary concern has always been the health and well-being of the incredible individuals we serve, and the impact of this pandemic is something we cannot ignore,” said Espinosa. “We are so blessed to be able to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by moving our event online, but we still need the kind of support we’ve received at our million-dollar Gift of Love Gala in the past to help us meet our yearly operational deficit of $1.7 million. Patti and all of her friends at the center truly need your support now more than ever before.”