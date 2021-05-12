Center of Family Love to hold parade for its residents, invites Oklahomans to decorate cars & join in

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Center of Family Love in Okarche will host a parade for its residents, and community members can join in on the festivities.

The parade will be held at 2 p.m. on May 27 to celebrate the Center’s 40th anniversary.

Center of Family Love is a 24-hour care facility that serves mentally and physically disabled adults ages 18 and older, according to the Center’s website.

Oklahomans are invited to decorate their vehicles and join in on the parade at the Center, 635 W. Texas Ave., Okarche.

“Share the love! Make posters to show our residents how much you love them,” a Center of Family Love parade flyer states.

The parade vehicle line up begins at 1 p.m.

If you have questions about the parade, contact Riley Denton, the Center of Family Love’s Digital Media & Communications Coordinator, at rdenton@cflinc.org.