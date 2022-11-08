OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The only grief center in Oklahoma is offering a new workshop to help families get through the holidays.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families will host a workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The workshop will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their Center, located at 501 N. Walker Suite 140 in Oklahoma City.

The workshop will facilitate grief classes for adults and children to learn coping skills to navigate grief during winter holiday traditions.

Registration is $5 per person and closes Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.

To register, visit Calm Waters’ website.