CenterPoint Energy donating up to $1.5 million to nonprofits helping those affected by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An energy company announced that it will distribute over $1 million to nonprofit organizations helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

CenterPoint Energy announced that it will donate up to $1.5 million to nonprofit organizations, agencies, and causes that are committed to supporting those who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

“During this challenging time, the safety and well-being of CenterPoint Energy’s customers, employees, contractors and communities we serve remain a top priority,” said John W. Somerhalder II, interim president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy. “We hope to assist the most vulnerable of our population who are experiencing significant challenges resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations, we will strive to make a positive difference in the communities where we live and work.”

Qualifying nonprofit organizations in CenterPoint Energy’s utility footprint of Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas will be eligible to receive grants.

Organizations can apply through the relief fund’s website.