OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity (COHFH) held a dedication celebration in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon for a house built primarily by woman volunteers as part of the organization’s annual Woman Build event.

Photos of Women Build volunteers. Images from Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity.

The new homeowner, Blair R., was handed the keys to the house by COHFH Chair/CEO Ann Felton Gilliland during the dedication. She works as a research products coordinator at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, where she ships blood products around the world.

“Straight up, I could not have done this without Central Oklahoma Habitat,” Blaire said. “There was just no way. I made some bad decisions early on with credit cards and I didn’t have the money for a down payment or closing costs.”

Blair also encourages other potential homeowners to apply with Habitat for Humanity.

“I encourage people to do what I did,” Blair said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I would qualify, and here I am moving into my new home! All you can do is try.”

Thursday’s home dedication celebration marks the 1,084th home built for limited-income families and individuals since 1990.

With the help of volunteers, donors and staff, COHFH helps qualifying families and individuals buy new homes without paying closing costs or a down payment. To see if you qualify, visit https://cohfh.org/get-qualified/.