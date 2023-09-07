OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity (COHFH) held a dedication celebration in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon for a house built primarily by woman volunteers as part of the organization’s annual Woman Build event.
The new homeowner, Blair R., was handed the keys to the house by COHFH Chair/CEO Ann Felton Gilliland during the dedication. She works as a research products coordinator at the Oklahoma Blood Institute, where she ships blood products around the world.
“Straight up, I could not have done this without Central Oklahoma Habitat,” Blaire said. “There was just no way. I made some bad decisions early on with credit cards and I didn’t have the money for a down payment or closing costs.”
Blair also encourages other potential homeowners to apply with Habitat for Humanity.
“I encourage people to do what I did,” Blair said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I would qualify, and here I am moving into my new home! All you can do is try.”
Thursday’s home dedication celebration marks the 1,084th home built for limited-income families and individuals since 1990.
With the help of volunteers, donors and staff, COHFH helps qualifying families and individuals buy new homes without paying closing costs or a down payment. To see if you qualify, visit https://cohfh.org/get-qualified/.