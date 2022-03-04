MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple Central Oklahoma law enforcement agencies are searching for three suspects believed responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of guns and other property.

Christopher Fraley, Misty Peterman and Robert Martin are wanted in connection with the thefts, according to officials with the Major County Sheriff’s Office.

Major County, with assistance from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Enid Police Department, investigated the thefts.

A rural residence near Ames, Okla., was burglarized on Feb. 16. Firearms and tools worth thousands of dollars were stolen in the theft.

Christopher Fraley, Misty Peterman and Robert Martin

The three law enforcement agencies developed Fraley, Peterman and Martin as suspects in the theft.

Authorities executed search warrants and recovered a portion of the Ames victim’s property, as well as property from unsolved cases in Garfield County, according to Major County officials.

The three suspects, however, are still on the loose.

Fraley and Peterman are both wanted on suspicion of second-degree burglary and conspiracy. Martin is wanted on suspicion of aiding and abetting second-degree burglary.

Major County officials said assistance from Garfield County and Enid law enforcement officers was instrumental in recovering the stolen property.

Please call the Major County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 227-4471 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.