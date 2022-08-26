OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Central Oklahoma Contractor is accused of embezzling more than $60,000 from multiple victims.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton, according to officials with the AG’s office.

Middleton, who owned 10 Roofing and Construction Inc., is charged with four counts of embezzlement and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

He allegedly took money from four victims for projects he started but did not finish. He is also accused of not paying his sub-contractors, which resulted in liens being filed against one victim’s property, according to the AG’s office.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit investigated Middleton, and uncovered fraud allegations going back to January 2021.

Middleton faces up to 32 years in prison, up to $65,000 in fines and financial restitution to the victims if he is convicted.

O’Connor advises consumers who believe they were a victim of fraud to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895.

Visit www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection-unit for more tips on how to avoid contractor fraud.