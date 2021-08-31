Central Oklahoma emergency responders search in Louisiana for Hurricane Ida victims

Jeremy Hodges climbs down the side of his family’s destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LOUISIANA (KFOR) – Oklahoma emergency responders are scouring a section of Louisiana, searching for Hurricane Ida victims.

The leader of Oklahoma Task Force 1, Oklahoma City (OK-TF1, OKC) contacted Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson of the Oklahoma City Fire Department on Tuesday, and updated him on the team’s rescue efforts in Tangipahoa Parish, located in Southeast Louisiana.

Related Content Photos show catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida

“We have 8 squads out looking for any victims of Hurricane Ida as well as documenting structural and infastructure damage,” the OK-TF1 leader said.

A building was destroyed after Hurricane Ida passed through on August 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29 in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The eight squads include members of the OKC Fire Department, Norman Fire Department, Chickasha Fire Department, Edmond Fire Department, Guymon Fire Department, Seminole Fire Department, Tecumseh Fire Department and Oklahoma City Police Department.

Each squad is also prepared to rescue victims and perform collapse operations and water rescues, according to the Task Force leader.

Over 150 Oklahoma emergency personnel members were sent to Louisiana to assist with response efforts to the hurricane, which made landfall on Sunday.

“Oklahoma’s emergency response teams are some of the best in the nation, and I applaud all of the state and local partners that are assisting Louisiana as it recovers from this storm,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “My prayers are with those affected by the storm and the first responders risking their lives to keep people safe.”