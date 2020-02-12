Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers to help build home for El Reno tornado family

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity (COHFH) is looking for volunteers to help build a home for a family who lost everything in the deadly May 2019 El Reno tornado.

On May 25, 2019, an EF-3 tornado tore through El Reno, killing two people and injuring dozens.

Officials with COHFH say it took them more than six months to find a lot available for purchase in El Reno for Ricardo Escalante, his wife Maria, and their two young children.

“We do not usually hit a snag where we are unable to locate someone willing to either sell or donate land, so now that we have the lot and a start date, it is a huge win for this family,” said Ann Felton Gilliland, CEO & Chairman of Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity.

Maria and her daughter suffered horrific injuries in the tornado. Maria lost her leg, and their two-year-old daughter suffered a broken pelvis and leg.

“The Escalantes desperately need a foundation, so they can rebuild their life and having a home to do so is the first step,” said Gilliland.

House framing on the three-bedroom home is set to begin on March 28. The home build will take place over a 12-week period.

People and groups can volunteer for as many hours as they would like.

Volunteers are taught and supervised on the construction site.

If you would like to volunteer, email rick.lorg@cohfh.org.

