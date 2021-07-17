Central Oklahoma volunteer fire department puts on yard sale to raise money for new tanker

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A rural volunteer fire department in Central Oklahoma had an old fashioned yard sale to raise funds toward the completion of a new tanker.

The Wellston Fire Department hosted the giant sale Saturday, inviting folks to come out and shop and enjoy some burgers and hot dogs as well.

The Wellston Fire Department’s yard sale. (Photo from Wellston Fire Department’s Facebook page)

Dolese donated the tanker cab and chassis to the department in November, but a normal fundraising event could not be held at the time because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented public events.

Wellston is a community of almost 800 people spread across 37 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, 30 minutes up the Turner Turnpike. The department fights an average of 400 fires a year.

The department’s current tanker is a 27-year-old, 3,000-gallon unit. The new tanker, once completed, will provide an additional 1,000 gallons of water.

“Out here in this rural area, right here in town we have hydrants,” said Todd Beasley, Wellston Fire Department Assistant Chief. “You get outside of town and there’s no fire hydrants. So, those tankers are our resource to get the water where we need it. We would be in bad shape if we didn’t have our community by us.”

You can contribute to the department by reaching out to Wellston’s town hall or getting in contact with the department on their Facebook page.