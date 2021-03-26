Century-old missing headstone found in Oklahoma town

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A gravestone, more than a century old, was found away from its grave by three friends in Coyle.

The friends say they found the gravestone at an old water treatment plant in between two buildings.

“I’ve been here eight years and I’ve never noticed it,” said Barbara Marical.

Marical has lived in the area for years and says she’s walked by the two buildings and hasn’t ever seen it.

“I’ve never seen it walking up and down that street. I guess I’m not nosey,” she said.

Marical says her friend, Dan, was the one who actually discovered the grave.

“Dan noticed it and then Dan tells Pam and then Pam, me,” said Marical.

A century-old missing gravestone found in Coyle, Okla.

The three friends have now formed something of a mystery club of their own to find the stone’s home.

“Her dad was Henry Chaplain Sayre. He was 33-years-old at that time. Alice Elliot, that’s her mother, she was 25,” she said.

The little girl was only 7-years-old when she died. According to the stone, she was born in 1893 and died in 1901.

“It breaks my heart. It brought tears to my eyes,” said Marical.

Marical hopes to find the stone’s home, but she says she plans to honor the stone either way.

“If we can’t find where they’re buried, that stone needs to be honored,” she said.

If you have any information about where this headstone might belong, email 4@kfor.com.