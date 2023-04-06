NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Fans of a popular musician will be able to see him for free later this month.

The free event will be held on April 29 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the OU campus in Norman.

Visitors will be able to see Chance the Rapper, Chandler Moore, Kari Jobe, and Nick Hall perform at the event.

Organizers say the event is due to the work of a religious nonprofit organization and ‘Fill the Stadium.’

They say their goal is to gather 86,000 people for the concert and gospel proclamation, adding that they want to focus on their Christian faith.

Admission is free but tickets must be claimed in advance.