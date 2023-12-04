OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Nikita Webb’s attorney said she was supposed to be released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center in early November, but concern arose when they found out she was still inside days later.

“Jail calculation showed she should have gotten out on Wednesday. Well, Friday we get notification she was still in jail. She didn’t get out till the following Monday,” said Bob Ravitz, OK County Chief Public Defender.

Ravitz said Nikita Webb served time back in March before pleading guilty to a misdemeanor on October 30.

Court documents show Webb was originally arrested on unlawful possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Ravitz said she was supposed to be released around October 30 after pleading guilty.

“She’s given credit for time served. So the judge granted what’s called a cognizance bond, which also authorized her to be released,” said Webb.

Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said there are multiple reasons something like this could’ve happened.

They admit, it’s not the first time.

“When I first got there back in January of 2022, it was not uncommon for them to shut down releasing when they didn’t have the staff to manage. It wasn’t a priority to release them,” said Brandi Garner, the Chief Executive Officer for the OCDC.

To combat these delayed releases, new adjustments were announced Monday.

“We have made changes in the leadership. I’m hoping that this will shift the culture. They understand that there is a need to get them out very quickly,” said Garner.

Other changes include cross-training staff, improving communication with law enforcement to anticipate releases ahead of time, and finally digitizing court paperwork.

The jail also said they will start collecting data for the timeliness of releases and offering a performance bonus for employees if the goal is met.