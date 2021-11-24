Chanukah celebration coming to Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families gather together to celebrate Thanksgiving, a local organization is preparing to kick off the start of Chanukah.

The Chabad Community Center for Jewish Life and Learning says it is working to bring Chanukah’s message of light to Oklahoma City.

“At a time such as this, when we are bombarded with negative and divisive news, now more than ever we can all benefit from the Menorah’s message of the victory of light over darkness; an uplifting message greatly needed today,” says Nechoma Goldman, Co-Director of the Center.

The annual Chanukah Celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. at Scissortail Park, located at 300 S.W. 7th St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the program will include a giant 15-foot menorah lighting, musical performance by Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road, a fire and light show, traditional foods, treats for children, and holiday blessings.

“A little bit of light can dispel a great deal of darkness”, quotes Rabbi Ovadia Goldman, Chabad’s Co-Director. “We are thrilled to bring the light and warmth of the Chanukah lights to the entire community, with the help of our good friends Jasmine and Melvin Moran and Asbury Wellness Pharmacy.”

Sen. James Lankford, Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, and Oklahoma City Chief of Police Wade Gourley will all be on hand for the annual event.