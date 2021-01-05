Chaos erupts after racial slur hurled during Jail Trust meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chaos erupted during a recent meeting of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust after a racial slur was allegedly directed at an activist.

Local artist and activist Jabee Williams says he had a run-in with someone who appears to be the same man on social media.

In both cases, Williams says a racial slur was made.

“I know he said my name, and I know he said the n-word,” said Williams.

The racial slur sparked outrage.

Williams said a man wearing a Second Amendment t-shirt and a Make America Great Again hat uttered the slur to him during Monday’s Oklahoma County Jail Trust meeting.

“It happened very quickly. I’ve personally never used the gavel as much as I have today,” said Tricia Everest, Chair of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust.

In the moments after the incident, chaos erupted around the room.

Everest tried her best to keep the peace.

It all started when another activist addressed the Jail Trust during the meeting. While addressing the trust, the activist appears to react to a group of men seated in the front row.

Seconds later, several Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies rush in, and the room clears out.

Although Williams was left frustrated, he still remains hopeful in his fight against what he calls systemic racism.

“There are people on the Jail Trust who I feel are doing good work, and I want that work to be done,” said Williams.

Everest suggests further discussion for all parties involved for better understanding.

“There’s a lot of fear, there’s a lot of anger, there’s a lot of miscommunication. A lot of uncertainty and it’s coming out very publicly. So many of the individuals that had many comments to make today, I invite them to come and sit at a table so that it could be addressed,” said Everest

No arrests were made following the incident. The Jail Trust meeting eventually resumed as normal and was successfully conducted.