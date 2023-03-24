EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Prosecutors have reduced the criminal charges against a man accused of hitting and killing an Edmond officer in July 2022.

On July 19, a utility truck crashed into a group of vehicles that were stopped at a red light along Broadway Extension at Comfort Dr.

Among those hit was 38-year-old Sergeant C.J. Nelson on his police motorcycle.

CJ Nelson. Edmond Police Department.

Nelson was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Shortly after the crash, authorities arrested 54-year-old Jay Fite.

Jay Fite. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Witnesses at the scene said Fite was driving “very fast” and was not slowing down as he approached the line of cars waiting at the red light.

Officials say Fite’s preliminary blood tests show the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder, but at a preliminary hearing Friday morning, the state replaced it with two first-degree manslaughter charges – one for speeding and one for driving under the influence.

Fite and his attorney have entered a ‘not guilty’ plea.