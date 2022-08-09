TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The case against a former gubernatorial candidate who was arrested following allegations of rape and kidnapping has been dismissed.

In August of 2021, the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating an alleged rape and kidnapping.

The alleged victim told investigators that she had been attacked by 60-year-old Paul Tay, who was campaigning for governor.

Tay was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to online court records, a Tulsa County District Court judge dismissed all of the charges against Tay at the request of the state.

Tay says that he plans to run in the Tulsa mayoral race in 2024.