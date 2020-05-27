Charges filed against driver after Chickasha bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Scott Womack, of Chickasha, was riding his bicycle westbound on the county road when a vehicle also traveling westbound struck Womack for an “unknown reason.”

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against the driver of a truck following a crash that claimed the life of a Chickasha man in August.

It happened on August 27, around 6:45 p.m., on County Road 1400 near County Street 2830, less than a mile from Ninnekah.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Scott Womack, of Chickasha, was riding his bicycle westbound on the county road when a vehicle also traveling westbound struck Womack for an “unknown reason.”

Womack was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, first degree manslaughter charges were filed against the driver, Bryan Barron Bingham.

According to court documents, Bingham consented to a blood test which showed no alcohol.

He was allegedly traveling at 56-57 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.