POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Criminal charges have now been filed against a semi truck driver allegedly involved in a deadly hit and run.

Court documents show Shengjie Li is facing one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Shengjie Li. Image courtesy Pottawatomie County.

“Put your hands up! Hands where we can see them!” said Pottawatomie County Deputies to Li on body camera footage.

“I won’t ever forgive him,” said Kathy Welch, the victim’s mother. “Nobody wants their kid or family member to come home dead. I mean, this shouldn’t have happened. If he would’ve just moved over and slowed down.”

On March 28th, semi truck driver, Shengjie Li, was chased down and arrested by deputies moments after investigators said he hit and killed tow truck operator, Kyle McCullough on i-40 as he helped another driver.

New court documents show Li told troopers he couldn’t move over because a car was in the other lane.

Li allegedly told troopers he “looked at the damage to his vehicle and observed a damaged mirror, and felt he was in an unsafe space and left the scene in an attempt to locate a safer area.”

The court documents said troopers say “obvious damage to the front and passenger side of the semi including damage tot he front bumper, passenger side step, outside tire second axle that was completely separated from the wheel and also blood and remains along the side of the vehicle, in addition to the damage to the mirror.”

“I wish it was just a dream,” said Christina Skaggs, McCullough’s girlfriend.

Skaggs told News 4 she was sitting in the passenger seat when the crash happened.

“I felt the movement. I looked up and I saw Kyle’s body hit the ground. And the semi drove off and stopped for a minute and didn’t come check,” said Skaggs. “I told the cop, ‘That’s the guy that hit us.'”

“Hands on your head. Hands behind your back. You’re being detained,” said troopers on the body cam video.

Deputies stopped Li just miles away.

The Oklahoma Wrecker Owners Association said the tight-knit tow truck driver community is heartbroken.

“As a nation, as an industry, we lose an operator every six days,” said Bryan Albrecht, president of the association. “Even if you had a half a mile, you had an opportunity to slow down, pay attention and try. At least pay closer attention to what’s going on.”

Hundreds of truckers are expected to attend McCullough’s funeral this weekend.

“The industry will come together and support the family and give him one final ride to the cemetery, to his final resting place,” said Albrecht.

Kyle’s celebration of life will be Saturday at 2:00pm at the Sharon Baptist Church in Shawnee.