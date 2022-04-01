YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed against a man connected to a robbery and brawl at a Yukon store.

Since the start of the year, Whatchamacallit Tools has been targeted by an alleged thief.

In February, the alleged suspect returned to the store.

“He had gone through our back room where we keep our stock in inventory and he tried stealing from there and going out the back door,” said Ryan Johnston, the store manager.

However, the back door was locked. Then when the suspect tried to run out of the front door, he was greeted by Johnston.

Can you help police identify this man? He is suspected of wielding a hammer during a robbery at Whatchamacallit Tools in Yukon.

“I am not just going to let you walk out of here with a thousand dollars’ worth of product,” said Johnston. “You’re stealing straight from our pocket.”

Johnston said his plan was to hold the suspect down and call police. However, once the alleged thief lifted a hammer, he backed off.

Officials have identified the man as Justin Bowling and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Bowling is now facing a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.