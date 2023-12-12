ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – There are new developments inside a Caddo County courtroom surrounding Ivon and Alysia Adams. The couple is charged in the disturbing death of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. After Tuesday’s time in court, charges have been modified for both.

It’s been nearly a year since Brownfield was reported missing after her big sister was found wandering outside their Cyril home. Her remains found a week later near Rush Springs.

A judge was supposed to hear evidence Tuesday in the case against her two caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, but the preliminary hearing was waived, after prosecutors amended the charges against the couple.

The day started with an hour of suspenseful waiting and whispering between District Attorney Jason Hicks, attorneys for Ivon Adams, and other people through a door in the back of the courtroom.

Multiple people continuously walked in and out of the courtroom during that hour before Judge David Stephens even made an appearance in the room.

Ivon sat with an emotionless face, handcuffed.

At 10 a.m., Judge Stephens and Ivon’s wife, Alysia Adams, finally entered the courtroom.

Shortly after that, the courtroom learned Ivon’s charges were reduced from 1st to 2nd degree murder in the death of 4-year old Athena Brownfield.

Previous court documents show Alysia claimed her husband beat Athena to death on Christmas Day last year.

However, the DA said a medical examiner’s report found Athena died from “acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition.”

Ivon also faces charges of child neglect for Athena’s sister and unlawful removal of a dead body.

Alysia then stood up, and now, for the first time faces 1st degree murder charges for allegedly “putting Athena Brownfield in a closet and depriving the child of proper nutrition.”

The court paperwork also shows Alysia could face a 2nd degree murder charge instead as evidence is found.

In addition to the murder charge, she faces charges for obstruction of an officer, because she allegedly “provided false information” claiming her husband beat Athena to death.

The DA referenced the medical examiner’s report and said, “that is incorrect….there was no fatal trauma found on the child.”

He also said the report showed Athena did not have any broken bones.

Ivon and Alysia Adams are expected to be formally arraigned in February.

Athena Brownfield’s biological mother, who was also arrested earlier this year for child neglect, has a preliminary hearing January 3.