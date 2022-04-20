OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were taken into custody following a chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department attempted to pull over a car with a paper tag.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Officials deployed stop sticks near S.W. 44th and May Ave., and the driver tried to turn onto Portland Ave. a short time later.

Authorities say the driver spun out and hit two patrol cars at S.W. 44th and Portland Ave.

Police were able to take three people into custody, and one suspect was able to get away.